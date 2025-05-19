Owner Patrick Cavanagh Included in Inside Business's Top 25 of Their 2025 Power List

Norfolk, VA, - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey is proud to announce that owner Patrick Cavanagh has been named in Inside Business's Top 25 of their 2025 Power List of Hampton Roads. The list, published annually, showcases influential individuals whose innovation and business savvy have helped positively shape and impact the economy of the Hampton Roads area. This year, the selection process was heavily influenced by looking at individuals who were "newsmakers" in the past year, citing major milestones or noteworthy current events.

The article discusses the undeniable rise of the Norfolk Admirals under the leadership of owner and CEO Patrick Cavanagh. Since acquiring the team in 2019, The Norfolk Admirals have undergone a remarkable transformation, both on and off the ice. Under Cavanagh's direction, the team has secured a valuable NHL affiliation with the Winnipeg Jets and risen within the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), achieving success in wins, playoff appearances, player development, attendance, and community connection. Under his leadership, the team has qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for two consecutive years in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

. The article also highlights Patrick Cavanagh's long-standing commitment to youth sports in the region and his development of the youth hockey organization, The Hampton Roads Whalers. His dedication to community development is further exemplified by his transformation of Arc Ice Sports, now known as Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex, in Chesapeake, VA, and the opening of its sister location in Yorktown, VA. These achievements earned him the Distinguished Business of the Year award from York County in 2024 and the Tom Fergusson Memorial Award, presented by the Norfolk Sports Club, earlier this year.

Inside Business's Power List, Top 25 is created using public information and information submitted to Inside Business. The list is available to read online via The Virginia Pilot for paid subscribers and in print form.







