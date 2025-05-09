Milic Pitches Another Shutout, Osmundson Scores Lone Goal in Game 4 Victory

May 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - In the aftermath of Thursday's defeat, the Norfolk Admirals took to the ice at the Norfolk Scope, which was filled, for a critical game four contest against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. A solitary goal from Brandon Osmundson, combined with a 24-save shutout performance by goaltender Thomas Milic, enabled the Admirals to secure a 1-0 victory over the Lions, thereby leveling the series at two games apiece.

Milic, in his seventh playoff start, successfully stopped all 24 shots he faced during the Admirals' triumph.

In comparison to Thursday's performance, the Admirals demonstrated an improved forecheck from the outset, generating multiple high-quality scoring opportunities that could have allowed them to take an early lead. Milic showcased his skills in the opening twenty minutes, successfully thwarting ten shots and maintaining a scoreless tie. The Admirals were presented with an opportunity to capitalize on a power play; however, the efforts of Lions goaltender Luke Cavallin effectively prevented them from scoring.

After the first period, both teams entered the locker rooms with a score of 0-0, as the period featured a fast-paced and high-intensity contest, with Norfolk outshooting the Lions 12-10.

During the first half of the second period, the Admirals intensified their forecheck to gain an advantage. Cavallin delivered an exceptional performance during the initial stages of the period, making critical saves to safeguard his team's goal against the advancing Admirals. In parallel, Milic continued to excel in his crease, maintaining a strong defensive presence.

The first goal of the game was not recorded until the latter part of the second period, when the Admirals broke the deadlock, generating enthusiastic reactions from the fans inside the Scope. It was Osmundson, the Chesapeake native, who scored his third goal of the postseason by capitalizing on a rebound, thereby providing the Admirals with a 1-0 lead that elicited jubilant celebrations from the fans in attendance.

After the second period, that lone goal from Osmundson stood as the pivotal difference, with Norfolk leading 1-0 while outshooting the Lions 8-5 in the middle frame.

The third period of the game sustained a high-intensity pace as the Admirals sought to secure a victory. Milic exhibited remarkable skill, making several critical saves during the final twenty minutes, which allowed Norfolk to maintain its lead. As the clock wound down, the Lions grew increasingly desperate, employing all possible strategies in an effort to equalize.

Norfolk demonstrated resilience as the final horn sounded, ultimately achieving a much-needed victory that brought the series to a tie at two games each.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - T. Milic (24 save shutout)

2. NOR - B. Osmundson (1 goal, +1)

3. NOR - J. O'Leary (1 assist, +1)

What's Next

Game five is scheduled for Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope, where the Admirals will compete against the Lions once again in Norfolk. Following this match, the series will transition back to Quebec for game six.







ECHL Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.