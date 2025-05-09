Chau's Pair and Johnson's Shutout Give Blades 3-1 Series Lead

May 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Oliver Chau scored two goals and Cam Johnson registered his 12th career playoff shutout as the Florida Everblades defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 3-0 in Game Four of the South Division Finals Friday night at Kia Center. With the victory, Florida leads the best-of seven series three games to one and will look to close out the series Saturday night in Central Florida.

The Everblades' offense was slow to get rolling, but Chau got the good guys on the board with his first goal of the postseason 3:27 into the second period. Florida's one-goal Florida lead stayed put into the final frame, when the Blades pulled away. In the final stanza, the Florida captain tacked on his second tally at 12:02, before Logan Lambdin closed out the victory just 52 seconds later.

In goal, Johnson stopped all 22 Orlando shots he faced, improving to 7-1 in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Lexus to turn in his first clean sheet of this year's postseason. In addition to Johnson's 12th all-time playoff shutout, the reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Year chalked up his league-record 54th postseason win.

Florida outshot Orlando 31-22 in the game, matching the exact shot tally from Game Three.

The teams will be back in action for Game Five Saturday night at Kia Center, with the puck scheduled to drop at 7:00 p.m. Should Orlando force a Game Six, the contest would be played on Hertz Arena ice Monday night at 7:30 p.m. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets for any future Kelly Cup Playoff games at Hertz Arena.

BLADES BITS

Six Everblades recorded assists in the Game Four win, with Jesse Lansdell picking up his team-high sixth helper of the playoffs. Lansdell has four assists in the last three games and currently sports a four-game point streak (1G, 4A),

Kyle Neuber and Santino Centorame both registered their first assists of the postseason. Kyle Betts tallied his fifth assist of the playoffs, Dillon Hamaliuk and Jordan Sambrook both added their fourth, while Isaac Nurse logged his second.

In addition to the two Everblades goals in the third period, the final frame saw the teams combine for 85 minutes in penalties. In that busy third stanza, Florida was whistled for 49 PIM on seven infractions, including four misconducts, while Orlando received 36 PIM on seven infractions, including a pair of misconducts and a match penalty.

