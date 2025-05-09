ECHL Transactions - May 9

May 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 9, 2025:

Norfolk:

add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve

add Filip Fornaa Svensson, F activated from reserve

add Matt Crasa, F activated from reserve

delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on reserve

delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve

delete Bryce Brodzinski, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Milo Roelens, F activated from reserve

delete Reece Newkirk, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Adam Pitters, F activated from reserve 5/8

add Cal Kiefiuk, F activated from reserve

delete Troy Loggins, F placed on reserve

delete Simon Pinard, F placed on reserve 5/8







