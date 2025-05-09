ECHL Transactions - May 9
May 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 9, 2025:
Norfolk:
add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve
add Filip Fornaa Svensson, F activated from reserve
add Matt Crasa, F activated from reserve
delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on reserve
delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve
delete Bryce Brodzinski, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Milo Roelens, F activated from reserve
delete Reece Newkirk, F placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Adam Pitters, F activated from reserve 5/8
add Cal Kiefiuk, F activated from reserve
delete Troy Loggins, F placed on reserve
delete Simon Pinard, F placed on reserve 5/8
