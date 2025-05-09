Game Day - Round 2, Game 4: Norfolk Admirals vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

May 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







NORFOLK - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) and the Norfolk Admirals (affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) face off again tonight at Scope Arena in Norfolk for Game 4 of their second-round Kelly Cup Playoff series-just 24 hours after their last meeting. The Lions currently lead the series 2-1.

Players to Watch - Trois-Rivières Lions:

#16 Alex Beaucage - Quiet through the early part of the second round, the Trifluvian forward came alive in Game 3 with two early goals-one on the power play. Beaucage now has 6 goals and 4 assists for 10 points in 7 playoff games.

#15 Tyler Hylland - The Quebec forward has scored in back-to-back games, including a highlight-reel goal last night. After making a strong defensive play, he transitioned up ice and beat the goalie with a slick finish. He has 2 goals and 1 assist in 5 playoff games this year.

#91 Anthony Beauregard - Centering the top line, Beauregard has been a consistent offensive threat throughout the playoffs. He has also scored in each of the last two games and is generating quality scoring chances nearly every shift. He now has 4 goals and 2 assists in the postseason.

Players to Watch - Norfolk Admirals:

#94 Brady Fleurent - The lone goal-scorer for Norfolk in Game 3, Fleurent leads his team in playoff scoring with 9 points in 8 games. His goal last night was his first point of the series against Trois-Rivières.

#19 Sean Montgomery - A versatile center, Montgomery saw time in every situation during last night's game: power play, penalty kill, and key faceoffs in both ends of the ice. He's also been effective at disrupting opponents and forcing turnovers.

#4 Carson Musser - The Admirals' captain continues to set the tone with his grit and leadership. Musser appeared to be playing through an injury last night after blocking a heavy shot from Beaucage in Game 2, but showed no signs of slowing down.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday afternoon in Game 5, also at Scope Arena. If necessary, Game 6 will be played Tuesday night at Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières.







ECHL Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.