5 Heartlanders Named to IIHF World Championship Teams

May 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Five players with Iowa Heartlanders ties will play in the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, hosted from May 9-25 in Sweden and Denmark. Defenseman Zeteny Hadobas (Hungary), forward Kristof Papp (Hungary), defenseman Jules Boscq (France), goaltender Samuel Hlavaj (Czechia) and defenseman David Spacek (Slovakia) will all participate.

Hadobas, Papp, Boscq and Hlavaj played for the Heartlanders this season. Spacek skated in a pair of games for Iowa last season. Hlavaj and Spacek have progressed and become mainstays with the Heartlanders' AHL Affiliate the Iowa Wild.

There is at least one former ECHL player on 13 of the 16 teams in the tournament, led by six players appearing on the roster for Latvia and four players with France.

