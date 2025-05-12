Heartlanders Head Coach Derek Damon Accepts Position with Des Moines Buccaneers

May 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced Monday Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon has been named the Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations for the Des Moines Buccaneers, and that the search for a new Heartlanders Head Coach and General Manager will begin immediately.

"Being a part of the Heartlanders will always hold a special place in my heart," Damon said. "Since our inaugural season, we have worked tirelessly to make the Heartlanders winners and continue to grow our game in eastern Iowa. It has been nothing but a pleasure to get to work with and meet so many of our fans and partners that are creating a bright future for the Heartlanders. I'd like to thank our Owner Michael Devlin and Team President Matt Getz for their unwavering belief in me and their support through this transition."

The Heartlanders are thrilled for Damon's new opportunity. He was the team's Head Coach and General Manager since 2022, and was one of the original members of the team's inaugural season team in 2021-22 as an assistant coach. This season, he elevated the Heartlanders to the team's best season ever; Iowa finished with 36 wins and 83 points in 2024-25, then won three postseason games in the Heartlanders' first-ever postseason appearance.

Beyond this, Damon was a key driver behind the scenes with numerous youth hockey organizations in Eastern Iowa. During his time, participation in programs such as the Jr. Heartlanders and Learn-To-Play/Learn-To-Skate has soared, with Damon and Heartlanders players dedicating endless hours to the expansion of youth hockey in The Corridor.

Season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2025-26 season by visiting iowaheartlanders.com. Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.







ECHL Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.