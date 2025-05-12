Tickets Now on Sale for Western Conference Finals as Mavericks Face Toledo Walleye

May 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are heading back to the Western Conference Finals - and tickets are officially on sale now. The Mavericks will take on the Toledo Walleye in a highly anticipated rematch of last year's six-game series, which Kansas City won to advance to the Kelly Cup Final.

The Mavs enter the Western Conference Finals on a red-hot run, having just swept the Tahoe Knight Monsters in the Mountain Division Finals after defeating the Tulsa Oilers in six games during the Mountain Division Semifinals. Kansas City finished atop both the Western Conference and Mountain Division during the regular season with a 49-18-5 record, good for 103 points.

Leading the Mavericks' charge this postseason are Damien Giroux and David Cotton, who each have 10 points, while Cade Borchardt leads the team with 7 playoff goals. In net, Jack LaFontaine has been nothing short of dominant. He holds an 8-2 record with a 1.28 goals-against average, a .952 save percentage, and a league leading 4 shutouts.

The Toledo Walleye return to the Conference Finals after a hard-fought six-game series win over the Fort Wayne Komets, rallying from a 1-2 deficit. They previously swept the Indy Fuel in the Central Division Semifinals and claimed the Central Division crown with a 44-17-11 regular season record.

Toledo is led by the league's top regular season scorer, Brandon Hawkins, who has 17 points so far in the postseason. Between the pipes, the Walleye have split duties between Jan Bednar (4-1, 2.62 GAA, .908 SV%) and Carter Gylander (4-1, 2.81 GAA, .898 SV%).

Western Conference Finals Schedule vs. Toledo Walleye

- Game 1 - HOME: Thursday, May 15 at 7:05 PM CST

- Game 2 - HOME: Saturday, May 17 at 6:05 PM CST

- Game 3 - AWAY: Tuesday, May 20 at 6:15 PM CST

- Game 4 - AWAY: Thursday, May 22 at 6:15 PM CST

- Game 5 - AWAY: Saturday, May 24 at 6:15 PM CST

- Game 6 - HOME: Monday, May 26 at 7:05 PM CST

- Game 7 - HOME: Wednesday, May 28 at 7:05 PM CST

Games 5-7 if necessary

Tickets for all home games in the Western Conference Finals are available now at KCMavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825. Don't miss your chance to be part of the playoff atmosphere as the Mavericks battle for a spot in the Kelly Cup Final!







ECHL Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.