Breaking: Steve Martinson Returns to the Americans

May 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, announced today the team is bringing back the winningest coach in team history Steve Martinson, as their Head Coach and General Manager.

"The Allen Americans are fully committed to winning and building a dominant championship culture." said Americans owner Myles Jack. "Under the proven leadership of Steve Martinson, we are laser-focused on restoring a tradition of excellence and bringing a winning mentality back to this organization. The standard is set; nothing less than greatness will define the future of Allen Americans hockey."

Steve Martinson won four championships behind the bench with the Americans leading Allen to titles over the Wichita Thunder (CHL), in 2013, the Denver Cutthroats (CHL), in 2014, the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL), in 2015, and Wheeling Nailers (ECHL), in 2016.

He has 10 championships in total. Five with the San Diego Gulls (WCHL), in 1996,1997,1998, 2000, and 2003. One cup with the Rockford IceHogs (UHL) in 2007.

"I'm super excited to get to work rebuilding this team, "said New Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson. The first thing I will do is tell players to watch the Florida Panthers. If that's your style, you've found your place to play. Fast, skilled, and heavy. If you can't play that way, then Allen is not for you. Everyone knows my style and now we have an owner committed to creating the best environment for players to develop and the team to win. Myles Jack lived the importance of team culture and identity. As a player, you know when management and ownership give you all the tools you need to succeed.

Wake up, kick Ass, Repeat. Let's Go!

Steve Martinson is just shy of 400 regular season victories as Head Coach of the Americans with 396.

He coached the Americans for 10 seasons from 2012-2013 to 2021-2022, playing in the postseason eight times.

Martinson coached last season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, where he led the Athens Rock Lobsters to the postseason and won Coach of the Year in his only season in Georgia.

Prior to coaching at the professional level, he played 14 seasons of pro hockey that included 49 games in the National Hockey League with the Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadians, and Minnesota North Stars.

The Americans will hold a press conference this Wednesday, May 14th at Noon at CUTX Event Center, open to media and fans with both Steve Martinson, and Americans Owner Myles Jack, on hand to speak about the upcoming season.

For information on Americans Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 season contact the Americans Ticket Sales Office at 972-912-1000.







ECHL Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.