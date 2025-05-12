Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears were eliminated from playoff contention in five games by the Florida Everblades in the South Division Finals. The Solar Bears knocked off the first place team in the division for the second straight year to earn the right to play in the division finals. We thank you for your support during the 2024-25 season, and can't wait until October.

#2 Florida Everblades vs. #4 Orlando Solar Bears

Game 1 - 3-5 L, FLA leads 1-0 | Game Highlights | Box Score

Game 2 - 2-6 L, FLA leads 2-0 | Game Highlights | Box Score

Game 3 - 2-1 W, FLA leads 2-1 | Game Highlights | Box Score

Game 4 - 0-3 L, FLA leads 3-1 | Game Highlights | Box Score

Game 5 - 1-3 L, FLA wins 4-1 | Game Highlights | Box Score

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 PLAYOFF RECORD: 5-5-2 (.417)

2024-25 PLAYOFF LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 9 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk, Spencer Kersten - 6 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Three Players - 5 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 39 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Anthony Bardaro - +7

BITES:

Kelly Bent leads ECHL playoffs in penalty minutes with 39.

Spencer Kersten lis third in the ECHL Playoffs in shots on goal with 39.

Anthony Bardaro is second for first in ECHL rookie scoring with eight points.

Spencer Kersten leads ECHL rookies with six goals.

Orlando was 5-1-1 when scoring first in the playoffs.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

One former Solar Bear currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025 Playoff season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 10 GP, 1g-2a

