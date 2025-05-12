Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 30: May 12, 2025

May 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Kelly Cup Playoff Record: 8-2-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

May 2 vs. Fort Wayne (5-4 Win)

May 3 vs. Fort Wayne (6-1 Loss)

May 5 at Fort Wayne (2-1 Loss)

May 7 at Fort Wayne (3-2 Win/2OT)

May 8 at Fort Wayne (2-1 Win)

May 10 vs. Fort Wayne (5-3 Win)

ROUND THREE GAMES (All Times Eastern)

May 15 at Kansas City (8:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 17 at Kansas City (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 20 vs. Kansas City (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 22 vs. Kansas City (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 24 vs. Kansas City (if necessary) (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 26 at Kansas City (if necessary) (8:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 28 at Kansas City (if necessary) (8:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

What Even Is Indiana?: The Toledo Walleye ripped off three consecutive victories over the Fort Wayne Komets after falling 1-2 in the series after Game 3 to defeat the rival Komets in six games 4-2. After a tough loss on Monday (2-1), Toledo grinded through a double-overtime victory on Wednesday (3-2) and a late nail-biting victory on Thursday (2-1) to bring the series home to the Huntington Center on Saturday for Game 6. The Walleye, backed by a raucous 8,300 people, took a 5-3 win, the first series-clinching win on home ice since 5/12/2023, a 9-2 drubbing in Game 4 over the Cincinnati Cyclones to advance to the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

Superb Spezia: Forward Tyler Spezia has come off Injured Reserve without skipping a beat. Coming off a 23-game absence, the 31-year-old has ignited the offense, scoring six points (5G, 1A) during the series. Spezia's series included a game-tying or game-winning goal in all four Walleye wins against the Komets, including the double overtime game-winner in Game 4.

Appleton's Own: Forward Trenton Bliss showed up in a big way for the Fish during the Central Division Finals, totaling ten points (2G, 8A), including snapping the single playoff game assist record set by teammate Colby Ambrosio in Game 1 against Indy. The Wisconsinite assisted all five goals in the series-clinching victory in Game 6 against Fort Wayne and his 16 points (4G, 12A) finds himself one point behind linemate Brandon Hawkins for the team-lead during the 2025 Kelly Cup playoffs.

Couldn't Do It Without You, Toledo: The Toledo Walleye continue to pack the Huntington Center, boasting a consecutive sellout streak of 75 games. The Walleye faithful rocked the Huntington Center all season long, setting a new single-season attendance record of 289,348 fans and an entire season sellout, the first in franchise history. The full-season sellout consisted of an average 8,037 fans per game at 108% capacity. The sellout streak spanning nearly two seasons has welcomed over 600,000 fans into the Huntington Center, averaging 8,017 fans per game and 108% capacity. The last non-sellout in the Glass City was December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Coming for Revenge: The Toledo Walleye meet a familiar foe in the Western Conference Finals, as they rematch last year's Western Conference champion Kansas City Mavericks. Last season, the Brabham Cup-winning Mavericks beat the Walleye in six games as part of an unusual 3-4 format that saw the Walleye go 1-2 in each building. This time around, Kansas City finished third overall in the ECHL and held the top spot in the Western Conference with 103 points (49-18-4-1). Like the Walleye, the Mavericks have played ten games this postseason, just in the inverse order. The Mavericks took down Tulsa 4-2 in six games, before sweeping the expansion Tahoe Knight Monsters out of their first Mountain Division Finals appearance.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Tyler Spezia (4G, 2 GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (2-0-0, 2.14 GAA, .927 SVP







