Score Helmets, Sticks, and More at Our Equipment Sale: Saturday, July 12
June 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Add to your collection at our equipment sale on Saturday, July 12! Get your hands on game-used gear, including sticks, gloves, helmets, and more. The Huntington Center Swamp Shop will be open on Saturday, July 12 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Items available include:
Game-Worn Specialty Socks | $5
First Goal Pucks | $75
Game-Used Sticks | $100
Game-Worn Gloves | $150
Game-Used Goalie Sticks | $200
Game-Worn Helmets | $250
2023-24 Game-Issued Specialty Jerseys | $300
2023-24 Signed Game-Worn AK Jerseys | $400
One item per category per person. You may re-enter the line after purchase. Jerseys from the 2024-25 season will be available at a later date.
