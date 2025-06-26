Score Helmets, Sticks, and More at Our Equipment Sale: Saturday, July 12

Add to your collection at our equipment sale on Saturday, July 12! Get your hands on game-used gear, including sticks, gloves, helmets, and more. The Huntington Center Swamp Shop will be open on Saturday, July 12 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Items available include:

Game-Worn Specialty Socks | $5

First Goal Pucks | $75

Game-Used Sticks | $100

Game-Worn Gloves | $150

Game-Used Goalie Sticks | $200

Game-Worn Helmets | $250

2023-24 Game-Issued Specialty Jerseys | $300

2023-24 Signed Game-Worn AK Jerseys | $400

One item per category per person. You may re-enter the line after purchase. Jerseys from the 2024-25 season will be available at a later date.







