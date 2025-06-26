Dylan Fitze Returns to Grizzlies for 2025-26 Season

June 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies forward Dylan Fitze

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are proud to announce that forward Dylan Fitze is returning for the 2025-26 season.

Fitze has appeared in 192 regular season games with Utah, scoring 51 goals and 53 assists. He has been a big game performer for the Grizzlies as he has scored 9 goals and 3 assists in 24 playoff games. Fitze brings a great deal of experience to the club as he has played in 323 professional games, scoring 80 goals and 75 assists.

"I'm super excited to be returning to Utah for another season. This is a special place for me and there's nothing I want more than to bring a championship to our fans that are so deserving," says Fitze.

"Dylan brings a veteran presence and leadership to the Grizzlies. He and I have had some great conversations since the signing period opened and it made complete sense to have Dylan be a large part of this organization for the 2025-2026 season. We both share the same goals, which is to win the Kelly Cup and to honor the Grizzlies' faithful, including the late Kevin Bruder, with a wonderful hockey season," says Erik Hudson, President of Hockey Operations.

Fitze ranks 7 th in the Grizzlies ECHL era in games played (192), 7 th with 51 goals and 9 th with 104 points. When he hits the ice for the first time in the 2025-26 season he will become the fourth player in team history to appear in games in five different seasons.

The Grizzlies will announce the coaching staff for the 2025-26 season later this week. For the latest information on the Grizzlies make sure to follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X/Twitter. Season ticket packag es as well as a variety of ticket packages are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

