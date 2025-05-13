Grizzlies Statement Regarding Beloved CEO Kevin Bruder (1968-2025)

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden passing of Kevin Bruder, beloved General Manager of the Maverik Center, President & CEO of the Utah Grizzlies, and Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors. Kevin passed away on Sunday, May 11, at the age of 56, while enjoying the Utah outdoors. Kevin's greatest joy was his family, and he is survived by Susan and their four beloved children: Allison, Emily, Joel, and Christopher.

Kevin and his family moved to Utah in 1997 as the Maverik Center- then known as The E-Center- prepared to open its doors and take the international stage as a host venue for ice hockey during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games. Named by the Elmore Sports Group as the arena's first General Manager, Kevin went on to hold that role for nearly three decades, shaping the Maverik Center into a cornerstone of sports and entertainment in the region.

In 2005, Kevin was named President & CEO of the Utah Grizzlies, and in 2021, his peers throughout the league elected him Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors- an honor that spoke to the high regard in which he was held across professional hockey. A tireless advocate for the power of sports and community, Kevin gave generously of his time and talents, volunteering for organizations including Make-A-Wish Utah, Visit Salt Lake, TEAM Coalition, IAVM and dozens

more over nearly 30 years. His commitment to civic engagement was matched only by his leadership within the Maverik Center and the Grizzlies organization.

Kevin was deeply admired by his employees, many of whom worked alongside him for decades. He fostered a culture of professionalism, inclusion, and loyalty- marked by a strong sense of family. He led with integrity, humility, and consistency, always quick to celebrate the accomplishments of others and committed to promoting from within. He believed in people, and he created opportunities for countless careers to flourish under his mentorship.

Those who worked with Kevin will remember his presence- quietly steady, yet always fully engaged. Whether supporting his staff, players, promoters, partners, or patrons, Kevin could be found at the arena on nights, weekends, and holidays- doing whatever needed to be done to ensure that others succeeded and felt supported.

Kevin Bruder's legacy is one of leadership, generosity, and service. He leaves behind a community that was stronger because of him, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing or working alongside him.







