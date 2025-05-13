ECHL Mourns Loss of Board of Governors Chairman Kevin Bruder

May 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL and its member teams mourn the loss and express their condolences to the family and friends of Utah Grizzlies Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors Kevin Bruder, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 56.

"Kevin's commitment to the ECHL over the past 20 years has helped lead the League and grow to where it is today," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "He was always steady, rational and willing to work for the benefit of the greater good - this was reflected in his selection as Chairman by the ECHL Board of Governors for each of the past four seasons. More importantly, he was a fantastic person, a family man, and a great friend who will be dearly missed."

Bruder, who was Chairman of the Board since 2021, worked with Elmore Sports Group, which owns the Grizzlies, since 1997 and served as General Manager of Maverik Center since it opened in 1997. In 1998, he was named President of Centennial Management Group which in 2005, he was named President of the Grizzlies, overseeing the club's transition from the American Hockey League to the ECHL. He assumed the role as the team's CEO in February of 2006.

Bruder received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Iowa State University and earned a master's of business administration from Drake University. He is also a graduate of the Public Assembly Administration School and attended the International Association of Assembly Managers Senior Executive Symposium.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, and his children Allison, Emily, Joel and Christopher.







ECHL Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.