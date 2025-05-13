K-Wings Mourn Loss of Bob Lemieux, Franchise Visionary & 1st GM/Head Coach

KALAMAZOO, MI - It's with great sadness that the Kalamazoo Wings mourn the loss of Bob Lemieux, one of the franchise's key visionary members and the team's first Head Coach (1974-77) & General Manager (1974-79). Lemieux passed away late last week in Kalamazoo, surrounded by family at the age of 80.

Lemieux was instrumental in the creation of the Kalamazoo Wings and the building of Wings Stadium (now Wings Event Center) in 1974. Bob not only coached the team for their first three seasons, but stayed on as the team's GM for five. Lemieux also delivered on his promise of a Kalamazoo Wings championship in his final season with the K-Wings as General Manager in 1978-79 (IHL/Turner Cup). Bob is currently No. 5 on the K-Wings all-time games coached list and was inducted into the inaugural class of the Kalamazoo Wings Wall of Honor as a 'Builder' in October 2024.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Lemieux," said Kalamazoo Wings General Manager and Governor Toni Will. "During his tenure of leadership, Bob was able to establish a legacy that will never be forgotten by our organization. Our hearts go out to the entire Lemieux family."

Born in Rochester, NY, Lemieux moved to New Brunswick, Canada, at nine months old and later to Montréal. A consummate athlete, Bob could have chosen any sport to play, but hockey fulfilled his grandfather's dream. Lemieux's grandfather played for the Montreal Canadiens and left pro hockey to serve in World War I, but was unable to continue playing post-war due to being wounded in action. Lemieux excelled at the game and played four years (1962-65) of Junior Hockey for the Montréal Jr. Canadians (OHA-Jr.), growing to a 6-foot 1-inch, 194 lbs stature. While with the Jr. Canadians, Lemieux earned the team captainship before moving on to the IHL as with the Muskegon Mohawks in 1965-66.

With the Mohawks, Lemieux amassed 58 points (14g-44a) and 199 penalty minutes in 70 games played in 1965-66, earning two league awards as the IHL's Best Defenseman and an IHL First All-Star Team selection. Bob then joined the Seattle Totems (WHL-Sr.) in 1966-67, scoring 23 points (10g-13a) with 117 penalty minutes in 72 games played.

For his performance, Bob was drafted 59th overall by the California / Oakland Seals in the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft. In 1967-68, Bob played 19 NHL games with one assist, before returning to the WHL that season with the Vancouver Canucks. Lemieux then played an integral role in Vancouver winning two consecutive WHL championships in 1968-69 & 1969-70. Bob then retired from playing at age 25, following the 1969-70 season.

Lemieux immediately moved into a head coaching position with the Fort Worth Wings (CHL) in 1970-71, after being hired by the Detroit Red Wings (NHL) to help manage their farm system. Lemieux coached Fort Worth for three seasons, before moving to coach the Virginia Wings (AHL) for the 1973-74 season. Bob also allegedly created the 'Hockeytown' moniker in Fort Worth, as a marketing initiative and brought it to Kalamazoo, which has since been adopted and copyrighted by the Detroit Red Wings. Lemieux was then instrumental in the standing up of the Kalamazoo Wings (IHL) franchise and Wings Stadium in 1974, in conjunction with Ted Parfet and the Detroit Red Wings.

Lemieux then coached the K-Wings for the next three seasons before stepping down early in the 1977-78 season to manage Wings Stadium, while staying onboard as the General Manager of the team. In 245 games coached, Bob (84-130-31) quickly turned the franchise from formative to championship contenders, as the team went from 17 wins in their first season (1974-75) to 38 wins in his third (1976-77) and final full season as coach.

After moving on from the Wings following the Turner Cup Championship in 1978-79, Bob served as GM for the Fort Lauderdale Strikers (1977-80) and helped assemble the team that finished as the 1980 Soccer Bowl runner-up. The Strikers played the 1980 Soccer Bowl Championship at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., in front of 50,768 in attendance.

Lemieux then moved his family back to Kalamazoo upon his daughter's leukemia diagnosis for treatment, assisted by the Parfet family. His daughter survived and is now a teacher in the Portage Public Schools system. Bob went on to establish the National Professional Soccer League in Kalamazoo in 1983, later known as the American Indoor Soccer League, as the group's president and commissioner. This brought to life the Kalamazoo Kangaroos (1984-86) and eventually well-known teams like the Detroit Rockers (1990-01). In totality, the league stood up from 1984 to 2001 and welcomed 30 teams across the United States in that span.

Upon retirement, Lemieux took on a new role as an avid wildlife photographer until he passed, once quoted as saying, "I went from one animal kingdom to another."

"Losing Bob is very tough news for our organization and fans," said Kalamazoo Wings Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Joel Martin. "Bob paved the way for this organization and every coach who has had the privilege to stand behind the bench. My thoughts and prayers are with the Lemieux family. We all are mourning his passing."

The Kalamazoo Wings are eternally grateful to the Lemieux family, especially Bob, for his accomplishments & contributions to our organization and the City of Kalamazoo. The Wings will always recognize Bob Lemieux as a pillar, contributing to our organization's longevity as the fourth-oldest minor professional hockey franchise in existence across 50 seasons in Kalamazoo.

Coach Lemieux spent the remainder of his years living in Kalamazoo, and is survived by his wife, Mariette, two children, Annick "Nikki" and Daniel, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.







