Lions Reach the Final Four

May 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions, proud affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are heading to the ECHL's final four after defeating the Norfolk Admirals (Winnipeg Jets) in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series with a 6-3 victory.

Head coach Ron Choules' squad came out strong, taking an early lead with a goal from Andrew Coxhead. The Admirals responded with two goals of their own to take a brief lead before the end of the opening frame. The Lions regained momentum late in the first period but were unable to capitalize again before the intermission.

The second period saw Trois-Rivières carry their momentum forward with unanswered goals by Chris Jandric and Jakov Novak to retake the lead. Norfolk managed to tie the game once more after a puck deflected off Jandric's skate and found its way past Lions goaltender Luke Cavallin.

Early in the third period, as a power play was winding down, Nicolas Guay netted the go-ahead goal for the Lions. Anthony Beauregard then sealed the win with two additional goals, propelling the Lions to a convincing Game 6 victory.

Trois-Rivières now advances to face the three-time defending Kelly Cup champions, the Florida Everblades (St. Louis Blues). Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m., followed by Game 4 on Friday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m. If necessary, Game 5 will take place on Saturday, May 24 at 3:00 p.m.

First Star: Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions

Second Star: Nicolas Guay, Trois-Rivières Lions

Third Star: Chris Jandric, Trois-Rivières Lions







ECHL Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.