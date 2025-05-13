Thank You, Solar Bears Fans - What a Season

May 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







Dear Solar Bears Fans,

From the opening puck drop to the final horn of the playoffs, you showed up, cheered loud, and made this season truly unforgettable. On behalf of the entire Orlando Solar Bears organization, we want to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU for your incredible support.

Thanks to your passion and dedication, we celebrated 9 sellouts - 7 during the regular season and 2 in the playoffs - filling the Kia Center with electric energy every time we hit the ice. Over the course of 42 games, an incredible 286,128 fans came out to support the team. That's not just a number - it's a powerful reminder of the amazing community we have behind us.

This season also brought no shortage of edge-of-your-seat excitement, with 23 games going beyond regulation time. Your Solar Bears fought hard in every one of those battles, finishing with 13 overtime wins and 2 shootout wins - showing their resilience and determination.

And let's not forget one of the season's most heartwarming highlights: 12,121 teddy bears were collected during our Teddy Bear Toss game to be donated to local charities. That's 12,121 smiles you helped create. Thank you for showing that Bears fans have just as much heart off the ice as they do in the stands.

You helped make every moment count - every goal, every save, every win. Whether you were in the arena, watching from home, or cheering from afar, your energy powered this team.

We can't wait to welcome you back to the Kia Center next season for more unforgettable moments.

Until then - stay loud, stay proud, and as always, LET'S GO BEARS! Is it October yet?

With gratitude,

The Orlando Solar Bears







