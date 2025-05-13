Game Day - Round 2, Game #6: Norfolk Admirals vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

May 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) and the Norfolk Admirals (affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) will face off in Game 6 of the North Division Final tonight at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to Watch - Trois-Rivières Lions:

#91 Anthony Beauregard: The shifty forward scored the overtime winner in Game 5, sending his team home with the series lead. He has collected 4 points in 5 games in Round 2, including 3 goals.

#92 Logan Nijhoff: Nijhoff was buzzing around the net throughout Sunday's game but couldn't find the back of the net. He has only recorded 2 points so far in Round 2, but remains a constant threat.

#86 Jakov Novak: A physical presence in front of Norfolk's goalie Thomas Milic, Novak ignored the jeers from opposing fans and registered the primary assist on Beauregard's overtime winner.

Players to Watch - Norfolk Admirals:

#8 Dennis Smirnov: Norfolk's most dynamic forward in the last game, Smirnov used his speed to create dangerous scoring chances but couldn't capitalize.

#17 Jack O'Leary: The speedy winger has caused headaches for the Lions' defense during the games in Norfolk, constantly generating offense in the attacking zone.

#93 Grant Hebert: The towering forward disrupted Trois-Rivières' defensive efforts with his long reach and physical play along the boards during the Admirals' home stand.







