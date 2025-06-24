K-Wings Announce 2025-26 Schedule Change with Cyclones in February

June 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the team has swapped home Wednesday contest dates with Cincinnati on Feb. 4 and Feb. 18.

The K-Wings will now host the Cyclones on Wednesday, February 4, at 7:00 p.m. EST, and Cincinnati is set to welcome Kalamazoo on Wednesday, February 18, at 7:35 p.m. EST.

Updated Scheduled Dates:

Wednesday, Feb. 4, Cyclones vs. K-Wings at 7:00 p.m. EST (Wings Event Center) Wednesday, Feb 18, K-Wings vs. Cyclones at 7:35 p.m. EST (Heritage Bank Center)

Former Scheduled Dates:

Wednesday, Feb. 4, K-Wings vs. Cyclones at 7:35 p.m. EST (Heritage Bank Center) Wednesday, Feb 18, Cyclones vs. K-Wings at 7:00 p.m. EST (Wings Event Center)







