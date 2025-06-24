Beauregard Returns for a Fourth Season in Trois-Rivières

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have re-signed veteran forward Anthony Beauregard.

The upcoming season will mark his fourth campaign in a Lions uniform, having joined the team ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

During the 2024-2025 season, Anthony rewrote the Lions' record book, becoming the franchise's all-time leader in points (148), assists (82), and goals (66), surpassing the previous marks held by former captain Cedric Montminy.

He also set a new single-season scoring record with 67 points in 67 games, eclipsing Anthony Nellis's inaugural season total of 61 points.

Beauregard continued his impressive performance in the playoffs, recording 18 points in 21 postseason games to help lead the Lions to their first-ever Kelly Cup championship-also a first in Beauregard's professional career.

The native of St-Damase, Quebec, made it clear that Trois-Rivières now feels like home:

"When I sat down with my agent to think about my future, it was clear that I wanted to return to Trois-Rivières. After three years here, it's become my second home. Having the chance to come back for a fourth season and defend our title is something truly special."







