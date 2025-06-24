Veteran Alex Aleardi Returning to Komets

June 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that veteran forward Alex Aleardi has re-signed with the team for the upcoming season. The 74th season of Komet hockey will start on October 17 at Indy.

Aleardi, 32, wore the 'A' on his chest all season long for the Komets. With an even 23 goals and 23 assists, the 5'9 forward finished the season with 46 points, leading the team in game-winning goals (7) and overtime goals (3) and appearing in 71 games. The veteran has played 315 ECHL games, scoring 137 goals and 154 assists for 291 points.

"This is an incredible start to building our roster for next season, said head coach Jesse Kallechy. As we saw last season, Alex brings incredible skill and leadership to the squad."

Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 74th consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2025-26 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.







ECHL Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.