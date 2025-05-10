Komets Eliminated from Playoffs After 5-3 Loss

May 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets were eliminated from the Kelly Cup Playoffs after a 5-3 loss at the Huntington Center on Saturday.

Both teams skated to a stalemate after twenty minutes. James Stefan logged the game's first power-play goal at :35 with assists from Blake Murray and Kyle Mayhew. Toledo tied the game at 7:08 only to have Jack Dugan respond with a goal at 7:24 with helpers from Murray and Ethan Keppen. With Zach Jordan in the penalty box for roughing, the Walleye tied the game at 11:04 and took the lead at 19:06.

In the third, the Walleye scored an insurance goal at 3:26. Rookie forward Josh Groll got the Komets within one at 14:48, but the rally fell short as the Walleye nabbed an empty net goal at 19:11. Brett Brochu made 25 saves.







ECHL Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.