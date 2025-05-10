Komets Eliminated from Playoffs After 5-3 Loss

Fort Wayne Komets

Komets Eliminated from Playoffs After 5-3 Loss

May 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release


The Komets were eliminated from the Kelly Cup Playoffs after a 5-3 loss at the Huntington Center on Saturday.

Both teams skated to a stalemate after twenty minutes. James Stefan logged the game's first power-play goal at :35 with assists from Blake Murray and Kyle Mayhew. Toledo tied the game at 7:08 only to have Jack Dugan respond with a goal at 7:24 with helpers from Murray and Ethan Keppen. With Zach Jordan in the penalty box for roughing, the Walleye tied the game at 11:04 and took the lead at 19:06.

In the third, the Walleye scored an insurance goal at 3:26. Rookie forward Josh Groll got the Komets within one at 14:48, but the rally fell short as the Walleye nabbed an empty net goal at 19:11. Brett Brochu made 25 saves.

