ECHL Transactions - May 10

ECHL



May 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release


Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 10, 2025:

Orlando:

add Hudson Thornton, D activated from reserve

delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve

