Knight Monsters Swept to End Season Against KC

May 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Knight Monsters saw their season come to a close in game four against Kansas City, losing 6-0 and getting swept in the Mountain Division Finals in front of a packed crowd at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

The Mavericks wasted no time starting the scoring, as Max Andreev fired a wrister through traffic to beat Jesper Vikman just 90 seconds in. In the ensuing minutes, Tahoe had chances to score with a four-minute power play and a penalty shot but were unable to solve KC netminder Jack LaFontaine.

Kansas City tacked on two power play goals in quick succession, with Cade Borchardt and Jackson Berezowski scoring within a minute of each other to make the score 3-0 at the end of the first.

And in the second, they added another power play goal just 21 seconds into the period to increase their lead to 4-0, and locked down the rest of the frame after that. They outshot Tahoe 7-6 in the period, and the buzzer sounded with the Knight Monsters facing a large deficit.

KC scored two more goals in the third to increase their lead to six, and the final buzzer rang to end Tahoe's season. But regardless of the outcome, the fans in the stands cheered as the Knight Monsters vacated the ice, saluting their team for an incredible campaign.

Tahoe concludes their inaugural season with a third-place finish in the Mountain Division, a sweep of the Wichita Thunder in the first round of the playoffs, and a trip to the Division Finals. It was a season laden with big moments, from overtime thrillers to goalie goals, to four-goal games.

Thank you to the Knight Monsters faithful for making our inaugural season as special as it was, and making every game at the Tahoe Blue Event Center as exciting as possible. Stay tuned for the release of the 2025-26 season schedule.

