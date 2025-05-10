Toledo Wins the Central Conference Finals in Game 6 Against Fort Wayne

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 6 of the Central Division Finals. The final score of the division clinching game was 5-3.

How it Happened:

The first period was full of penalties, yet it remained scoreless after one. Fort Wayne had four power play opportunities, as Toledo spent much of the period on the penalty kill. On the flip-side Toledo had two power plays of their own in the first. Both teams were successful on the PK as it seemed as though this one was going to be another low-scoring matchup.

As Fort Wayne began the second period on the power play, they were able to capitalize 35 seconds into the period to strike first. It was James Stefan to get on the scoreboard for the Komets.

Toledo responded at 7:08 as Dylan Moulton got his first of the playoffs to tie the game up at one. Assisting the goal were Brandon Hawkins and Trenton Bliss.

Sixteen seconds later, Fort Wayne restored their lead as their captain, Jack Dugan made it 2-1.

However, the Walleye never backed down despite a desperate Komet team. Tyler Spezia kept his hot streak going on the power play at 11:04. Assisting the PPG were Hawkins and Bliss for the second consecutive goal.

The Walleye got their first lead of the night with less than a minute left in the second as Moulton scored his second goal of the evening. Same as the prior two goals, Hawkins and Bliss had the apples.

Toledo got off to a strong third period as Spezia also got his second of the evening at 3:26 on a breakaway to put the Walleye up 4-2. Bliss and Hawkins got their fourth assists of the night.

Fort Wayne made it a one-goal game at 14:58 with Josh Groll getting on the board.

But as the Huntington Center roared and became the 7th man to push the Fish to victory, they sealed the deal with an empty-net goal from Matt Anderson. Bliss broke the single playoff game assist record with his fifth of the night.

The Toledo Walleye went from trailing 2-1 in the series to winning three straight games and winning the Central Conference with a 5-3 final

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - T. Spezia (2G)

2. TOL - T. Bliss (5A)

3. TOL - D. Moulton (2G)

What's Next:

The Walleye are onto the Western Conference Finals against the Kansas City Mavericks. Game 1 is in Kansas City on Thursday, May 15 at 8:05 p.m. EST.







