Blades Eliminate Orlando to Win South Division Crown

May 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades celebrate a goal against the Orlando Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cole Moberg's power-play goal with 1:48 left in the third period snapped a 1-1 tie as the Florida Everblades defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 3-1 in Game Five of the South Division Finals Saturday night at Kia Center. Saturday's victory wrapped up the best-of-seven series for Florida by a four-games-to-one margin and sealed a 14th consecutive postseason series win as the South Division Champion Blades have cleared another hurdle en route to a possible fourth consecutive Kelly Cup title.

Orlando scored the only goal of the first period as Anthony Bardaro put the Solar Bears ahead 1-0 at 7:51 of the opening frame. That early tally proved to be the only goal of the contest for the home team, as the Everblades limited the Solar Bears to just 11 shots on goal over the rest of the match.

Colton Hargrove knotted the game 3:25 into the second frame, tipping home his fifth goal of the playoffs with Moberg and Logan Lambdin picking up the assists. While the Everblades were unable to muster another goal in the middle period, the good guys dominated the shot count 13-4 in the second period.

The 1-1 deadlock lasted until deep into the third period which Florida dominated once again with a 15-3 advantage in shots on goal. With the possibility of overtime looming, Orlando's Alex Frye was whistled for a tripping minor with 2:10 left on the clock. That penalty would be critical, as Moberg potted the game-winner just 22 later, with Alex Kile and Hargrove earning the big helpers.

Oliver Chau, the Everblades' captain and Game Four hero, closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal that beat the final buzzer for his third goal in two nights.

Florida blitzed Orlando with a 37-15 edge in shots on goal, as Cam Johnson stopped 14 shots to backstop the Everblades' eighth win in nine playoff contests.

As South Division Champions, the Everblades have earned a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals - and home-ice advantage - against either the Trois-Rivieres Lions or Norfolk Admirals. The Lions and Admirals are currently tied at two games apiece in the North Division Finals with Game Five of that series slated for Sunday. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets for any future Kelly Cup Playoff games at Hertz Arena.

BLADES BITS

The Everblades eliminated the Solar Bears from the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the second-straight season and for the sixth time in Orlando's history. Orlando, which was making its seventh ECHL postseason appearance ever, has been knocked out by the Everblades in each of its last six playoff runs. Florida holds a 24-9 edge in 33 playoff games between the in-state rivals.

Cole Moberg and Colton Hargrove both notched a goal and an assist in the series-clinching win. The two-point effort was Moberg's second of the series, as he also had a goal and a helper in Florida's Game One win. Hargrove also had a pair of multi-point performances in the series, as he previously logged a goal and two assists back in the Blades' Game Two victory.

