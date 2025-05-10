Mavericks Sweep Tahoe, Advance to Western Conference Final

May 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are headed back to the Western Conference Final after shutting out the Tahoe Knight Monsters 6-0 on Friday night at Tahoe Blue Event Center to win the series in four games.

Max Andreev opened the scoring just 1:42 into the first period and added a second goal early in the third to pace the Mavericks' offense. Cade Borchardt and Jackson Berezowski also scored in the opening frame, helping Kansas City take a commanding 3-0 lead after twenty minutes.

Damien Giroux added to the lead just 21 seconds into the second period, and the Mavericks never looked back. Jake McLaughlin scored the final goal midway through the third, assisted by Zack Trott.

Jack LaFontaine was stellar in goal, stopping all 25 shots he faced to earn his fourth shutout of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, the most of any goaltender in the league.

The Mavericks outshot Tahoe 33-25 and killed off all five penalties they faced to finish a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

With the win, the Mavericks advance to the Western Conference Final for the second straight season. They will host the winner of the Fort Wayne Komets and Toledo Walleye series at Cable Dahmer Arena, with dates and times to be announced soon.

Tickets for the home games of the Western Conference Final will go on sale at noon on Monday, May 12.

Get your tickets at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.







ECHL Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.