Kansas City Mavericks Name Brett Ferguson as Assistant Coach

July 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to announce the hiring of Brett Ferguson as the team's new Assistant Coach.

Ferguson arrives in Kansas City with 15 years of diverse and high-level experience across the ECHL, AHL, and NHL. His coaching background includes time as an assistant coach with the Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL), video coach for both the Norfolk Admirals and San Diego Gulls (AHL), and a promotion to assistant coach with the Gulls. Most recently, he served as the video coach for the Anaheim Ducks (NHL) and was named Interim Head Coach of the Allen Americans (ECHL).

Ferguson, along with his wife Amanda and their three sons-Caleb, Aiden, and Reid-are excited to join Mavs Country and become part of the Kansas City community.

"The Mavericks are incredibly excited about this hire," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had.

"Brett rose to the top of an impressive pool of applicants. He's a coach with purpose and passion, and an exceptional hockey mind with elite video analysis skills. He's worked alongside some of the NHL and AHL's top coaches and brings tremendous knowledge and insight to our team.

But what sets Brett apart is his ability to connect with players. He understands what it takes to thrive in professional hockey and is committed to making us better every day. His impact will be felt across player development, team systems, structure, and pre-scout preparation.

In speaking with over a dozen former players, coaches, and colleagues, one thing became crystal clear-Brett is highly respected as a coach, mentor, and person. He exemplifies the culture we continue to build in Mavs Country. Our mission is simple: to be all-in on making our players and organization the best it can be as we push toward the Kelly Cup."

"My family and I are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Kansas City Mavericks organization," said Assistant Coach Brett Ferguson.

"We're looking forward to discovering everything the great city of Kansas City has to offer. I want to thank Tad O'Had, the Mavericks' management, and ownership for this opportunity.

From the opposing bench, I always recognized the Mavericks as a first-class organization. I love the team's commitment to success both on the ice and in the community. The Orange Army makes Cable Dahmer Arena one of the toughest buildings to play in the ECHL, and I can't wait to get started and help continue the drive toward a Kelly Cup."

Hockey runs deep in the Ferguson family. Brett's grandfather, Lorne Ferguson, played eight seasons in the NHL during the 1950s, suiting up for three of the league's Original Six teams-the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, and Chicago Blackhawks. His father, Bob Ferguson, has dedicated his professional life to the sport. A 1974 NHL Draft pick by the New York Islanders, Bob transitioned into coaching, where he won five USHL championshipsand earned USHL Coach of the Year honors five times. In the ECHL, he earned back-to-back John Brophy Awards (Coach of the Year) with the Florida Everblades. Since 2015, he has served as the General Manager of the San Diego Gulls.

Born in Sioux City, Iowa, and raised in West Des Moines, Brett Ferguson brings not only a rich hockey pedigree but also elite coaching intellect, deep passion for the game, and a relentless drive to help the Mavericks reach championship heights.







