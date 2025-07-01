Skille Named Utah Grizzlies Assistant Coach/Director of Skill Development

West Valley City, Utah - Former NHL forward Jack Skille has been named as the Utah Grizzlies assistant coach and director of skill development.

Skille was a first round draft pick, 7th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. He played at the University of Wisconsin from 2005-07, scoring 21 goals and 18 assists. He was part of Wisconsin's 2006 National Championship club.

He made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks vs Los Angeles on December 30, 2007. He scored his first pro goal and had 1 assist at Montreal on January 8, 2008.

Skille played in 368 NHL games over a ten season stretch from 2007-2017. He played for Chicago, Florida, Columbus, Colorado and Vancouver. He appeared in 6 games with the Blackhawks during their 2009-2010 Stanley Cup championship season.

The home opener for the 2025-26 Utah Grizzlies season is on Saturday, October 25 vs Idaho.







