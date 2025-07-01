Yuki Miura Back for 5th Season with Heartlanders

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced that Yuki Miura has re-signed with Iowa for the 2025-26 season on an ECHL contract. He is the first player to come to terms with the Heartlanders for Iowa's fifth anniversary season, and the only player to skate for Iowa every season of Heartlanders history.

Miura is one of the ECHL's best stories, and a model of development that the league is built on. Originally signed to a try-out contract with Iowa for the Heartlanders' inaugural training camp in 2021, the Lake Superior State graduate quickly ascended into one of Iowa's best by the end of his rookie season. He has worn a letter with the team since 2022-23, and last season was his first time wearing the "C" as Heartlanders Captain.

Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber: "We're excited to be bringing Yuki back for the 2025-26 season. He's a Heartlanders through and through. Not only is Yuki important on the ice, but he's vital to our community. I'm excited to work with him this season and see what he's going to bring this group as we push forward."

2025-26 Heartlanders roster

Forwards (1): Yuki Miura

In 2024-25, Miura provided a career-best 21 goals to lead the team and finished second on the Heartlanders in points with 41. The Heartlanders qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time in team history using Miura's leadership and production. In the playoffs, Miura scored three points in the first round vs. Fort Wayne (1g).

Miura is 28 years old. The Toyko, Japan native is first in every major statistical category in Heartlanders history, compiling 54 goals, 71 assists and 125 points over 251 games.

