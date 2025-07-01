Florida Agrees to Terms with Forward Jesse Lansdell

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with forward Jesse Lansdell on a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Lansdell, 26, re-joins the Everblades for his third season in Estero. Last year, the Surrey, British Columbia native tallied 15 goals and 24 assists in 60 games, followed up by seven points (one goal, six assists) in the playoffs. The year prior, the power forward had four assists in the postseason to help Florida win the 2024 Kelly Cup.

Before turning pro, Lansdell split his time between Notre Dame and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. The left-shot forward completed his collegiate days with 22 goals and 45 assists for 67 points in 176 games.







