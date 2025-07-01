Forward Kishaun Gervais Returns to Adirondack

July 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Kishaun Gervais

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Kishaun Gervais(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced the club has re-signed forward Kishaun Gervais for the 2025-26 season.

Gervais, 23, played in 35 games last season with Adirondack and totaled seven goals and ten assists for 17 points, including 65 penalty minutes. Prior to joining the Thunder, the Keeseekoose First Nation, Saskatchewan native appeared in nine games with the Tulsa Oilers and recorded four goals and one assist.

In 96 regular-season games with Tulsa and Adirondack, Gervais has 24 goals and 20 assists for 44 points. Prior to beginning his professional career, the left-shooting forward played 50 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks and totaled 19 points (9g, 10a) and 61 penalty minutes.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.