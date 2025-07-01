Forward Kishaun Gervais Returns to Adirondack
July 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced the club has re-signed forward Kishaun Gervais for the 2025-26 season.
Gervais, 23, played in 35 games last season with Adirondack and totaled seven goals and ten assists for 17 points, including 65 penalty minutes. Prior to joining the Thunder, the Keeseekoose First Nation, Saskatchewan native appeared in nine games with the Tulsa Oilers and recorded four goals and one assist.
In 96 regular-season games with Tulsa and Adirondack, Gervais has 24 goals and 20 assists for 44 points. Prior to beginning his professional career, the left-shooting forward played 50 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks and totaled 19 points (9g, 10a) and 61 penalty minutes.
