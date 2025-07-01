Orlando Solar Bears, Renewal by Andersen Enter Presenting Sponsor Agreement Beginning in 2025-26 Season

July 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce Renewal By Andersen as the new presenting sponsor beginning in the 2025-26 regular season.

As part of the agreement, Renewal By Andersen, a leading window and door replacement expert, will receive prominent branding across Orlando Solar Bears platforms, including naming rights as the "Presented by" partner for all official team communications, digital properties, and select in-game activations.

"We are thrilled to elevate Renewal By Andersen into the Orlando Solar Bears presenting sponsor," said Chris Heller, President, Orlando Solar Bears. "Their commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our values and vision for the future. This partnership represents a significant step forward for our organization and our fans."

In addition to their placement on Solar Bears external activations, Renewal By Andersen will also be prominently featured at the Kia Center with an in-ice logo and announcements on the public address referencing them as the "presenting sponsor" of the Solar Bears 2025-26 regular season.

"Central Florida has always been an important region for our company, and we are thrilled to deepen our connection with the community by joining forces with the Orlando Solar Bears," said Chelsea Zirpola, Chief Marketing Officer, Renewal By Andersen. "We look forward to creating memorable experiences for fans and continuing to invest in the vibrant culture that makes this region so special."

The Orlando Solar Bears announced its dates for the home opening game of the 2025-26 regular season on Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. and ninth annual school day game on Tuesday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets for Opening Night on October 17 will go on sale on a date to be determined.

The remainder of the Solar Bears schedule for the 2025-26 season is subject to change based on the release of the 2025-26 NBA schedule.







ECHL Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.