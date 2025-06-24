Tampa Bay Lightning to Host Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in NHL Preseason Action in Orlando

June 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, are proud to welcome their parent club to the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center when the Lightning host the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in NHL Preseason action on Tuesday, September 30 at 7:00 p.m.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning back to the Kia Center for their preseason contest against the Florida Panthers on September 30," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "We thank Julien BriseBois and the Lightning staff for being terrific partners and look forward to another fantastic experience hosting an NHL game."

Tickets for the Lightning's preseason game at Kia Center will go on sale to the public at a date to be announced. Solar Status Half and Full season buyers and 6-pack buyers have this NHL preseason game included in their Solar Bears season ticket purchase.

Exclusive pre-sales to Lightning, Solar Bears and Orlando Magic Season Ticket Members, as well as Magic Premium Members will be offered.

This will mark the Bolts' seventh exhibition game at Kia Center, home of the Solar Bears and the Orlando Magic of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and 11th appearance in Orlando, overall. The Lightning's most recent game at AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center was September 25, 2024, an 8-7, last second victory over the Florida Panthers on a goal by Connor Geekie. Solar Bears alumnus Jaydon Dureau tallied three assists in the game for the Lightning.

The Solar Bears have been the ECHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning since the start of the 2018-19 season. Since the start of the affiliation, 42 players have appeared for both the Solar Bears and the Syracuse Crunch, Tampa Bay's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Prior to that the Lightning held ECHL affiliations with the Adirondack Thunder for the 2017-18 season, the Kalamazoo Wings for 2016-17, and the Florida Everblades from 2010-2013. The Lightning's very first ECHL affiliate was the Louisville Icehawks during the Bolts' inaugural season in 1992-93.







ECHL Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.