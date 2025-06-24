Cincinnati Cyclones Announce Schedule Change against the Kalamazoo Wings

ECHL Cincinnati Cyclones

Cincinnati Cyclones Announce Schedule Change against the Kalamazoo Wings

June 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release


CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones today announced, in conjunction with the Kalamazoo Wings, that both teams have agreed to exchange home games for the 2025-26 season.

The Cyclones will now host the K-Wings on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at Heritage Bank Center. Puck drop for the updated home contest will be scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET. In addition, the Cyclones will head to Michigan for a road contest on February 4, 2026. The road game against Kalamazoo is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

CONFIRMED SCHEDULE CHANGE:

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2025 - at Kalamazoo Wings (7 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (7:35 p.m.)

