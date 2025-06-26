Orlando Solar Bears Capture Second Consecutive Marketing Department of the Year Award, Game Operations Team of the Year at ECHL Summer Meetings

June 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla.. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, are proud recipients of Game Operations Team of the Year and Marketing Department of the Year for the second year in a row at the 2025 Summer Meetings in Orlando, Florida.

"We are honored to be recognized by the ECHL as Game Operations Team of the Year and Marketing Department of the Year," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "Our goal is to provide our fans with a first-class entertainment experience when attending a Solar Bears game at the Kia Center."

Our crowd brings the energy every night-electric, passionate, and proud. From the roar that erupts during player intros to the thunderous cheers after every goal, the atmosphere inside the arena is nothing short of electrifying. Fans show up in full force, repping the Solar Bears with pride and fueling our team with unmatched energy from start to finish. Whether it's a big rivalry game or a themed night celebration, the buzz in the building is contagious. It's more than just support-it's a community coming together, creating an environment that's loud, lively, and truly gives us a powerful home-ice advantage.

The Solar Bears marketing campaign revolved around the slogan #StayReady-reflecting our resilient, passionate, and always-prepared team and fanbase. We kicked off every game with an impactful video featuring a voiceover setting the tone for the energy fans could expect. The campaign #StayReady was integrated across all platforms-from digital ads and pregame music to dynamic LED displays and celebratory win posts. The campaign evolved into #ReadyForMore for the playoffs, reinforcing our determination. Creatively, the campaign stood out with bold visuals, video content, and consistent messaging.

This is the first time the Solar Bears have been awarded Game Operations Team of the Year and have secured Marketing Team of the Year for back-to-back seasons, becoming just the second team in ECHL history to repeat in that category.

