Trois-Rivières Lions Win ECHL Award for Most Creative Revenue Generation Strategy

June 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions have earned their first-ever ECHL Team Award, winning the Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year at this year's ECHL Awards Gala. The organization received the honour for the creation of its "5th Line Club".

The 5th Line Club was launched at the beginning of the 2024-2025 season. Fans were invited to take part in a silent auction to "purchase" a player from the current Lions roster. Winning bidders gained access to several exclusive perks throughout the season, including private events with the players and a photo on the ice with their chosen player. At the end of the season, fans also received a game-used stick and the player's signed white jersey.

Lions President Alex Cousineau expressed pride in the team's achievement: "Last season, we weren't nominated for any end-of-year awards. This year, we set a goal of earning at least three nominations. We ended up with four-and won a trophy. I couldn't be prouder of our front office staff. Now, it's time to build on this success and reach new heights in the seasons to come."

In addition to their win, the Lions were also finalists in the following categories:

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year (for "Humour en prolongation")

Corporate Partnership Team of the Year

Game Operations Team of the Year







