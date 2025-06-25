Beauchamp Returns More Determined Than Ever

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have signed a new contract with forward Anthony Beauchamp.

The speedy winger joined the team last summer after spending three seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (Los Angeles Kings affiliate). However, his first professional season on Quebec soil didn't go as planned.

Beauchamp was limited to just 22 games last season due to a nagging injury.

Despite the setback, the native of Thurso, Quebec still managed to register 7 goals and 1 assist for 8 points in those 22 games.

He also had the chance to join his teammates on the ice on June 7 to celebrate the franchise's first-ever Kelly Cup championship.

The Quebec forward admits the 2024-2025 season was frustrating on a personal level, but he's eager to bounce back starting October 17:

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to help defend our title. I can't wait to return to the ice in front of our fans this October at Colisée Vidéotron."







