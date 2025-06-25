Maine's Goldberg Receives 2024-25 Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award
June 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Maine Mariners Chief Executive Officer/Alternate Governor Adam Goldberg is the 2024-25 recipient of the Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award.
The award, which is determined in voting by the ECHL Board of Governors, is presented annually to the top executive in the League. In 2023, the award was renamed in honor of Blake Cullen, who, who was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009. Cullen founded the Hampton Roads Admirals in 1989, and owned the team for seven seasons through 1995-96.
During the 2024-25 season, Maine saw a 20 percent increase in aggregate total ticket revenue and a 16.7 percent increase in aggregate total revenue. Nearly a third of the home schedule saw sellout crowds, as 11 games reached full capacity, including five in the season's final two months. Having never exceeded 6,000 fans prior to the 2024-25 season, the Mariners had five crowds over 6,000, including a team record 6,361 on April 13.
Goldberg has been a pilar of the Maine community since the Mariners came to fruition back in 2018. This season, he has been largely involved with the team's University of New England partnership which gave students the opportunity to research and analyze data in three primary sectors: Hockey Operations, Market Demographics and Practice Facility Proformas. Goldberg spoke at multiple student events as well as networking events offering his mentorship. He was also the point person in the ongoing creation of the Maine Mariners Foundation, which will look to bolster youth hockey in the state of Maine.
He worked directly with the Mariners' new Director of Marketing, taking the lead in the team's marketing initiative all while leading the transition of the team's purchase from Comcast-Spectacor to Powerplay LLC. This included setting up payroll, human resources, health insurance and 401ks.
Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award
2025 Adam Goldberg, Maine Mariners
2024 Jeff Mead, Adirondack Thunder
2023 Billy Johnson, Norfolk Admirals
2022 Joel Lomurno, Wichita Thunder
2020 Eric Trapp, Idaho Steelheads
2019 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye
2018 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye and Bob Ohrablo, Jacksonville Icemen
2017 Brent Thiesssen, Kansas City Mavericks
2016 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones
2015 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye
2014 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors
2013 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye
2012 Justin Kemp, Ontario Reign
2011 Dan Chapman, Stockton Thunder
2010 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones
2009 Gordon Kaye, Reading Royals
2008 Darren Abbott, South Carolina Stingrays
2007 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors
2006 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators
2004 Terry Parks, Alaska Aces
2003 John Butler, Peoria Rivermen
2002 Matt Loughran, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2001 Craig Brush, Florida Everblades
2000 Brian McKenna, Trenton Titans
1999 Carl Scheer, Greenville Grrrowl
1998 Charles Felix, Pensacola Ice Pilots
1997 David Paitson, Columbus Chill
1996 Dave Berryman, Louisiana Ice Gators
1995 Harry Fuerstein/Craig Laughlin, Richmond Renegades
1994 John Gagon/Pierre Paiement, Roanoke Express
1993 Larry Kish, Wheeling Thunderbirds
ECHL Stories from June 25, 2025
- Maine's Goldberg Receives 2024-25 Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award - ECHL
- Beauchamp Returns More Determined Than Ever - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Utah Grizzlies Bid Farewell and Extend Gratitude to Ryan Kinasewich - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Welcome Seven Summer Interns to the Team - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Announce Season Ending Roster - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.