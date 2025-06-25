Maine's Goldberg Receives 2024-25 Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award

June 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Maine Mariners Chief Executive Officer/Alternate Governor Adam Goldberg is the 2024-25 recipient of the Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award.

The award, which is determined in voting by the ECHL Board of Governors, is presented annually to the top executive in the League. In 2023, the award was renamed in honor of Blake Cullen, who, who was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009. Cullen founded the Hampton Roads Admirals in 1989, and owned the team for seven seasons through 1995-96.

During the 2024-25 season, Maine saw a 20 percent increase in aggregate total ticket revenue and a 16.7 percent increase in aggregate total revenue. Nearly a third of the home schedule saw sellout crowds, as 11 games reached full capacity, including five in the season's final two months. Having never exceeded 6,000 fans prior to the 2024-25 season, the Mariners had five crowds over 6,000, including a team record 6,361 on April 13.

Goldberg has been a pilar of the Maine community since the Mariners came to fruition back in 2018. This season, he has been largely involved with the team's University of New England partnership which gave students the opportunity to research and analyze data in three primary sectors: Hockey Operations, Market Demographics and Practice Facility Proformas. Goldberg spoke at multiple student events as well as networking events offering his mentorship. He was also the point person in the ongoing creation of the Maine Mariners Foundation, which will look to bolster youth hockey in the state of Maine.

He worked directly with the Mariners' new Director of Marketing, taking the lead in the team's marketing initiative all while leading the transition of the team's purchase from Comcast-Spectacor to Powerplay LLC. This included setting up payroll, human resources, health insurance and 401ks.

Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award

2025 Adam Goldberg, Maine Mariners

2024 Jeff Mead, Adirondack Thunder

2023 Billy Johnson, Norfolk Admirals

2022 Joel Lomurno, Wichita Thunder

2020 Eric Trapp, Idaho Steelheads

2019 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye

2018 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye and Bob Ohrablo, Jacksonville Icemen

2017 Brent Thiesssen, Kansas City Mavericks

2016 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones

2015 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye

2014 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors

2013 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye

2012 Justin Kemp, Ontario Reign

2011 Dan Chapman, Stockton Thunder

2010 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones

2009 Gordon Kaye, Reading Royals

2008 Darren Abbott, South Carolina Stingrays

2007 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors

2006 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators

2004 Terry Parks, Alaska Aces

2003 John Butler, Peoria Rivermen

2002 Matt Loughran, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2001 Craig Brush, Florida Everblades

2000 Brian McKenna, Trenton Titans

1999 Carl Scheer, Greenville Grrrowl

1998 Charles Felix, Pensacola Ice Pilots

1997 David Paitson, Columbus Chill

1996 Dave Berryman, Louisiana Ice Gators

1995 Harry Fuerstein/Craig Laughlin, Richmond Renegades

1994 John Gagon/Pierre Paiement, Roanoke Express

1993 Larry Kish, Wheeling Thunderbirds







ECHL Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.