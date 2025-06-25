Gladiators Welcome Seven Summer Interns to the Team

June 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - Atlanta Gladiators President, Jared Youngman, announced on Wednesday that the team has hired Jude Coke, Emily George, Caleb Hensley, Morgan Koch, Leah Kirschbaum, Kai Li, and Allie Luks as interns ahead of the 2025-26 season.

There are seven interns joining the team with Coke, George, Hensley, Koch, and Luks as Ticket Sales Interns, while Li joins the club as a Marketing Intern and Kirschbaum, a Community Relations Intern.

Juke Coke is a native of Marietta, GA, and recently graduated from the University of South Carolina having studied Sports Management, Data Analytics, and Visualization.

Coke has prior work in the sports industry, having worked as a Motorsport Intern at Pirelli. Now, he dives into hockey as a Ticket Sales intern with the Glads. His dream is to travel the world working in sports.

Emily George, from Atlanta, GA, is heading into her senior year at the University of South Carolina as a Sport and Entertainment major. George previously worked in the same position as a Ticket Sales Intern with the Gamecock Club at USC prior to joining the Gladiators.

George has a diverse background working in various sports having worked two golf majors in the 2024 U.S. Open in Pinehurst and the 2025 Masters, along with the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the 2024 SEC Championship, and ESPN College Gameday with Octagon.

A native of Cumming, GA, Caleb Hensley joins the Gladiators as a Ticket Sales Intern. He is currently a senior at the University of Georgia and is in the process of finishing up a degree in Journalism.

Hensley has previous experience working in hockey, having worked as a Game Presentation Operator for the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Athens Rock Lobsters, as well as a Premium Seating Ambassador for UGA Athletics. Caleb would love to work within sales or corporate partnerships for a major professional sports organization someday.

Morgan Koch comes to Atlanta from his hometown of Eden Prairie, MN, and is currently a sophomore at the University of South Carolina. Looking to work within sales in sports, Koch joins the Gladiators' intern sales team as a Ticket Sales Intern.

Koch has previously worked as a USSF Soccer Referee, Event Staff for 3M Open, and the Minnesota Vikings Training Camp. He has prior experience working in hockey, having spent three years as a High School Hockey Manager.

Leah Kirschbaum joins the Gladiators as a Community Relations Intern and is currently a senior at the University of South Carolina studying Sport and Entertainment Management.

Kirschbaum, a native of Roswell, GA, has experience working in sports at the University of South Carolina as the manager for South Carolina's Track and Field team and an Event Management and Operations Intern for Gamecock Athletics. Leah's goal is to do operations for a professional sports team, preferably in the NFL.

Kai Li joins the Atlanta Gladiators as a Marketing Intern for the summer of 2025. Originally from China, she worked for several years in integrated marketing roles at global companies before coming to the U.S. for graduate school. She recently earned her MBA with a focus on business analytics from the University of South Carolina and is now completing her Master of Sport and Entertainment Management.

With a background in digital strategy, event planning, and cross-functional campaign coordination, Kai brings a fresh perspective to the Gladiators' marketing team. She's excited to apply her experience to fan engagement and promotional initiatives during the 2025 season.

Allie Luks is from Albany, NY, and recently graduated with a degree in Sport and Entertainment Management from the University of South Carolina. She plans to go back to USC in the fall to earn a Master's degree.

Her previous work experience includes working in two different NCAA Division I athletic departments at the University of South Carolina and University at Albany. She is the current President for Gamecock Rowing Club, USC's club rowing team. Luks was a Ballpark Operations Intern for the Bismark Larks in Bismarck, ND, last summer, and has also worked two Masters Tournaments in 2023 and 2025, and the 2024 SEC Championship.

"I'm happy to have these seven interns joining our team this summer through our internship program as we prepare for this upcoming season," said Gladiators President, Jared Youngman. "Each one of them possesses a skillset that we believe will help make our team better, and I'm excited to help them grow and develop those skills to better help them reach their potential as professionals in the sports management industry."







ECHL Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.