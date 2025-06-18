Huver & Shin Join Gladiators Staff as Managers of New Business Development

June 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - Atlanta Gladiators President, Jared Youngman, has announced that the team has hired two new staff members as Managers of New Business Development. Ian Huver and Katie Shin are joining the Gladiators front office ahead of the 2025-26 season.

A native of Indiana, Katie Shin graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Sports Management and General Business. Shin has worked for the Chicago Cubs and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as Airspeeder in London, England prior to joining the Gladiators.

Shin loves to play lacrosse and was the president of IU's lacrosse team for three years. Katie also likes to golf and enjoys traveling and meeting new people. She biked in the legendary Indiana University Little 500 race, was a student ambassador, and a tutor for the school's football team during her time at IU.

"I am overjoyed to be joining the Gladiators," said Shin. "What resonated with me was the energy and enthusiasm that the organization and team displayed on and off the ice. I hope to connect with the members of the community and help the Gladiators perform to the best of their abilities," she said.

Ian Huver, a native of Lincoln University, PA in the Greater Philadelphia area, graduated from Drexel University with a bachelor's degree in 2024, co-majoring in finance and business analytics. He is currently working towards a Master of Sport and Entertainment Management degree and is on track to graduate in December of 2025.

Prior to joining the Gladiators, Huver worked as a Graduate Assistant at the University of South Carolina, an Operations Assistant at Oak View Group 360 at Citizens Bank Park, and a Portfolio Compliance Analyst at BlackRock Inc. Ian played ice hockey for 18 years, including at the ACHA D1 level for Drexel University, and the AAU D1 level for the University of South Carolina.

"I'm looking forward to starting my career in the sports industry with the Atlanta Gladiators, and following in the footsteps of my grandfather Peter Huver, who worked for the Philadelphia Flyers for 25 years as a Director of TV and Radio Sales," said Huver.

"I am really excited to be adding Katie and Ian to our staff," said Gladiators President, Jared Youngman. "I am impressed with the skills and experience they each bring to the table and believe that they will be invaluable to our team in building lasting relationships with new business partners," said Youngman.







