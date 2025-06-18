Steelheads Host NHL Preseason Game with LA and Utah on September 30th

June 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), in conjunction with the Idaho Central Arena, will host an NHL preseason game between the LA Kings and Utah Mammoth at 7 p.m. inside the Idaho Central Arena.

"We are extremely excited to be able to bring NHL hockey back to the Treasure Valley for the second time in the last four years," said Eric Trapp, President of Idaho Sports Properties. "With the success we have had hosting NHL events in downtown Boise it was a goal of ours to host another game after seeing how well it was received back in 2022."

This will be the third NHL preseason game and fourth NHL event hosted in Downtown Boise. The Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes met on Oct. 8, 2022 most recently. The LA Kings and San Jose Sharks met for an exhibition game on Sep. 24, 1997 prior to the inaugural Steelheads season, and it was the third event hosted in the history of the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads also hosted the Dallas Stars Training Camp in Sept. 2018, which included an intrasquad scrimmage on the final day.

"Bringing NHL hockey back to Boise is an incredible opportunity, and we couldn't be more excited," said LA Kings President Luc Robitaille. "This preseason game is a chance for us to share the speed, skill, and energy of Kings hockey, with a passionate and growing fan base in Idaho. We're proud to help showcase the game in new communities and look forward to creating a memorable experience for everyone in Boise."

Steelheads Season Ticket Holders will have the first right to reserve their seats for the NHL Preseason Game with a presale on Jul. 15 and the deadline on Aug. 1. Information regarding tickets for the general public will be announced on a later date.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for Steelheads ticket packages for the upcoming season.







