Utah Grizzlies Bid Farewell and Extend Gratitude to Ryan Kinasewich

June 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Utah Grizzlies organization today announced the departure of Ryan Kinasewich, expressing profound gratitude for his dedication and contributions to the team and the community. Kinasewich has been a pivotal figure within the Grizzlies organization, serving in various capacities over the years, including as a player, assistant coach, and head coach.

Ryan Kinasewich holds a special place in the hearts of Grizzlies fans, notably as the franchise's all-time leading scorer. His transition from a dominant player on the ice to a respected leader behind the bench showcased his unwavering commitment to the team's success and the development of its players. Under his guidance, the Grizzlies continued to compete fiercely and uphold the standard of excellence expected by the organization and its loyal fanbase.

"It's difficult to say goodbye to someone who has meant so much to the Utah Grizzlies," said Erik Hudson, President of Hockey Operations. "Ryan's impact, both as a player and as a coach, is immeasurable. He epitomizes what it means to be a Grizzly - hard work, passion, and dedication. We are incredibly thankful for everything he has given to this organization and wish him nothing but the very best in his future endeavors."

During his tenure as head coach, Kinasewich navigated the team through several successful seasons, consistently developing talent and guiding the team to competitive finishes, always striving for success and fostering a positive environment for the players. His deep understanding of the game and his ability to connect with players were hallmarks of his coaching style.

The entire Utah Grizzlies organization extends its deepest appreciation to Ryan for his tireless efforts, leadership, and the indelible mark he has left on the franchise. He will always be a cherished part of the Grizzlies family.

Coach Kinasewich led the Grizzlies to their first division title in team history during the 2021-22 season. He won 133 games in four seasons with Utah. Kinasewich is the Grizzlies all-time leader in goals (156), assists (200) and points (356).

The Utah Grizzlies organization has already begun the search for a new coaching staff, and an announcement is expected to be made later this week.







