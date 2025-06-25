Rush Win Two ECHL Team Awards

June 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(ORLANDO, Fla.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, received two 2024-25 ECHL Team Awards on Wednesday. The awards were presented at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings, presented by SponsorCX, in Orlando, Fla.

The Rush won the awards for Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year (Diamond Dig) and Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year (Georgia Veatch). Rapid City was also a finalist in two other categories.

In total, the Rush have now taken home six league awards since 2020. Rapid City has won two awards each in 2021, 2022, and 2025. The organization has been named as a finalist for 31 awards during that span.

A massive success in its first season- and the winner of Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year- the Diamond Dig gave 20 contestants the opportunity to win a $1,000 ring from Riddle's Jewelry in Rapid City. Nearly 400 applicants presented their cases, with the 20 finalists going on the ice during the first intermission on Valentine's Day to pop balloons and determine the winner.

After being named a finalist last season, Georgia Veatch took home Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year. This is the highest individual honor a Rush front office member has ever won at the league level. Veatch also earned the distinction of being the only woman nominated for the award in each of the last two years.

