Gladiators Game of the Month 7-Game Pack Available Now

June 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators have released the Game of the Month pack, a seven-game pack for the 2025-26 season with packages starting at $133.

The "Game of the Month" pack is a collection of seven games, one from each month of the regular season, with each game being the month's premier promotional night. The pack features six different opponents, giving fans variety in matchups as well as fan promotions, along with the Gladiators wearing six different specialty jerseys to go along with the theme of each game.

Here is a more in-depth look at the games included in the Game of the Month pack:

Opening Night - October 18th

Cheer the Gladiators on as Atlanta drops the puck on the 2025-26 season against the Utah Grizzlies! Be there for the opening moment of the 23rd season of Gladiators hockey at Gas South Arena!

Glads Fight Cancer - November 22nd

The Gladiators host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and stick it to cancer on Glads Fight Cancer Night. Players, staff, and fans will show their support for those currently battling cancer and remember those who have lost their fight.

Max's Holiday Party - December 6th

The holidays are in full swing, and Max has invited you to his holiday party! There's no better place to spend the holidays than at Gas South Arena with Max and the Atlanta Gladiators. Tis the season for hockey as the Gladiators battle the Jacksonville Icemen!

Star Wars - January 3rd

The Gladiators and the rebel alliance host the ECHL's newest team, the Greensboro Gargoyles and the Empire on Star Wars Night! May the force be with the Glads as they battle the Gargoyles in Star Wars themed specialty jerseys!

Love on the Ice - February 14th

This Valentine's Day, love is on the ice as the Glads match up against the Adirondack Thunder on our annual Teddy Bear Toss game!

Hockey Heritage - March 28th

The Gladiators will pay homage to Atlanta's rich hockey history when the Jacksonville Icemen come to town, throwing back to the days of the Atlanta Thrashers!

Fan Appreciation - April 10th

Atlanta's regular season home schedule concludes with a contest vs the Orlando Solar Bears, as the Gladiators honor and say thank you to the best fans in the ECHL!

Game of the Month packages are now available, with pricing ranging from $133 to $203. For more information, fans can call the Gladiators ticketing department at 770-497-5100.







