Atlanta Gladiators Name Guy Chiarenza Director of Broadcasting & Communications

Duluth, GA - Atlanta Gladiators President, Jared Youngman, has announced that the team has named Guy Chiarenza its new Director of Broadcasting and Communications, and Play-by-Play broadcaster.

A native of Herriman, Utah, Chiarenza joins the Gladiators after spending the last two seasons as the Director of Broadcasting and Communications for the Amarillo Wranglers of the North American Hockey League. He returns to the ECHL after beginning his career in 2021 with the Utah Grizzlies, where he spent two seasons as a Broadcast Intern. Chiarenza graduated from the University of Utah in 2023 with a bachelor's degree in Communications.

"I am incredibly excited and honored to be chosen for this opportunity and would like to thank Gladiators Owner, Alex Campbell, and President, Jared Youngman, for selecting me to be the voice of the Atlanta Gladiators and an ambassador for the team and hockey in Atlanta," said Chiarenza. "I can't wait to join the Gladiators organization and look forward to getting to know the players, staff, and fans, and bring Glads fans closer to Gladiators hockey than ever before," he said.

"Knowing Guy from our time working together in Utah, I was excited to see his name come across my desk during the hiring process, knowing what he brings to the table with his skillset, enthusiasm on the call, and love for the game," said Gladiators President, Jared Youngman. "As an organization we are looking forward to having Guy on the broadcast on FloSports and YouTube; and with his abilities, experience, and work ethic are excited to see him elevate our broadcast and content on YouTube to the next level," he said.

Chiarenza will make his Gladiators broadcast debut on October 18th when Atlanta hosts the Utah Grizzlies in the 2025-26 season opener at Gas South Arena. Fans can watch the game live on FloSports or listen to the audio and watch Guy in action on the Atlanta Gladiators YouTube channel.







