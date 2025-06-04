ECHL Announces Finalists for 2024-25 Team Awards
June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday the finalists for the 2024-25 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 25.
The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2024-25 season. The Walleye are finalists for eight awards, including:
Marketing Team of the Year
Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year (Military Dinner Package)
Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year (Ed Sintic)
Corporate Partnership Team of the Year
Social Media Team of the Year
Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year (Owen Bailey)
Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate
Team Award of Excellence
