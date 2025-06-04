Mariners Named Finalists for Five ECHL Awards

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have been named finalists for five ECHL Team Awards for 2024-25, the league announced on Wednesday. The Mariners are up for awards in the following categories: Theme Night of the Year, Inclusive Spirit Award, Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year, Broadcaster of the Year, and Executive of the Year. The winners will be announced at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando, FL.

For "Theme Night of the Year," the Mariners are a finalist for their Renaissance Night/Let's Talk About It game on April 4th, 2025. Partnering with News Center Maine and the Maine's Department of Health and Human Services, the Mariners combined the medieval theme with mental health awareness, pushing the message: "It doesn't take a knight in shining armor to check on your friends." The knight's armor specialty jerseys displayed a "988" patch, alluding to Maine's crisis hotline. Supporting The Opportunity Alliance, which operates the hotline, 15% of jersey auction proceeds were donated. The Mariners will be looking to capture their second "Theme Night of the Year" honor, having won in 2019 for Wild Blueberries Night.

The Mariners are also a finalist for the "Inclusive Spirit Award." Introduced in 2021, the award goes to the team that best demonstrates "a cumulative, organization-wide effort over the course of the entire season to reach out and include diverse groups in hockey." Throughout the season, the Mariners emphasized inclusion through several theme nights, including Pride Night, Best Buddies Night, Hockey Fights Cancer, Women in Sports Night, and the aforementioned Mental Health Awareness. Many promotions included charitable elements, highlighted by nearly $14,000 raised for the Maine Children's Cancer Program.

The Mariners have finalists in three individual awards categories as well. For the second consecutive season, Director of Media Relations and Broadcasting Michael Keeley is in the running for "Broadcaster of the Year." Director of Partnerships Jordan Place is also a finalist for Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year. Finally, Mariners C.E.O. Adam Goldberg is a finalist for Executive of the Year, which is named independently from the ECHL Team Awards and is voted on by the Board of Governors.

"The staff works incredibly hard all year to deliver the best fan experiences to Maine," said Goldberg. "I am so proud that the ECHL has recognized some of our staff and ideas as the best of the year. These award nominations also motivate us to deliver another season of entertainment and great hockey."

All award winners, with the exception of Executive of the Year, will be announced on June 25th during the ECHL Summer Meetings in Orlando.

