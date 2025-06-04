Rush Named Finalist for Four ECHL Team Awards

June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, have been named as a finalist in four categories for the 2024-25 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX.

The Rush organization has been nominated for the following awards:

Community Service Team of the Year

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year (Diamond Dig)

Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year (Georgia Veatch)

Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year (Cory Berberian)

In total, the Rush have been named as a finalist for 31 awards since 2020. The organization has taken home four league awards- two each in 2021 and 2022.

"It is always an honor to be nominated for league awards," said Rush President Jared Reid. "Our group works incredibly hard to put together a top-notch product and I am proud of the work we have done this year. We are all excited to see our accomplishments recognized at the league level."

Rapid City won Community Service Team of the Year in 2022, splitting the award with the Worcester Railers. The Rush were again finalists in 2023. This season, Rush players and staff totaled over 1,000 volunteer hours and reached more than 240 organizations through either volunteer service or donations.

This is the second straight year a Rush ticket package has been named a finalist for Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year. A massive success in its first season, the Diamond Dig gave 20 contestants the opportunity to win a $1,000 ring from Riddle's Jewelry in Rapid City. Nearly 400 applicants presented their cases, with the 20 finalists going on the ice during an intermission to pop balloons and determine the winner.

Georgia Veatch, who was promoted to Vice President of Business Development in May, is up for Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year for the second consecutive season. She has earned the distinction of being the only woman nominated for the award in both years.

This is the fourth time a Rush broadcaster has been up for the Media/PR Director of the Year award. Brian Gardner was a finalist in 2022, while Mark Binetti received back-to-back nominations in 2020 and 2021.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honors teams and individuals across the league in numerous categories for their accomplishments during the season. The ECHL will announce the 2024-25 award winners at the ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings, presented by SponsorCX, in Orlando on June 25.

2025-26 Rapid City Rush season tickets are on sale now! In addition to tickets for all 36 home games, fans can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







